The suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, on Wednesday returned to work.

Jibrin who was suspended since Sept. 28, 2016 for a period of 181 days was recalled to the House on Tuesday, following an announcement by Speaker Yakubu Dogara that the lawmaker had apologized to the House.

The lawmaker, in company of Chief Whip, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, stepped into the House chamber and headed straight to the table where the mace was kept and bowed.

Doguwa then took him to Dogara for a handshake before he finally went back to take his seat.

A former chairman of the appropriation committee, Jibrin was suspended due to the budget padding allegations he raised against some leaders of the House.

The leaders include the Speaker, Dogara, his Deputy, Yussuf Lasun; Chief Whip, Alhassan Ado Doguwa and Minority Leader, Leo Ogor.

He also accused all members of the House of collecting unjustifiable amounts as monthly running costs.

Jibrin was later subjected to an internal investigation of the House, and the ethics and privileges committee that investigated the matter recommended him for the suspension.