Two students of the Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa, have been expelled for anti-social behaviours, while a few others were placed on suspension for various offences.

The Rector of the instututes, Dr Olufunke Akinkurolere, disclosed this during the 12th matriculation ceremony, held for over two thousand new students into both full and part time academic programmes of the institute.

Akinkurolere reiterated the Institute’s zero tolerance for cultism, gangsterism, examination malpractices, rape, indecent dressing and other anti social behaviours, and warned the new students not to engage in activities capable of truncating their academic pursuits.

She stated that the school management would not hesitate to wield the big stick to ensure discipline, adding that violation of any rules and regulations of the Institute attracts measures of punishment ranging from suspension, rustication and outright expulsion.

Akinkurolere enjoined the matriculating students to take advantage of the school’s entrepreneurship programmes, noting hat the programmes were been designed to assist students in acquiring necessary skills needed to be employers or self employed.

Earlier in her remark, the Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, charged the new students to concentrate on their studies, with a view to becoming productive citizens in the society.

Mujota noted that with the influx of industries into the state, technological skills of the students would be in high demand. She urged them to work hard and get equipped with adequate technical know-how in order to provide the needed manpower required by the industries.