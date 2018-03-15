The issue of women development has not been given due attention in most regions and countries of the world. In Africa, the women development agenda, is at best, relegated to the background.

Little wonder that, Nigeria’s Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, who led the Nigerian delegation to the 62nd Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, called for international partnerships to enable Nigeria sustain her funding of gender-based developmental programmes.

The Minister made the call during her presentation at the UNC conference which was held between March 12 and 13 in New York, USA, Aware of the centrality of the empowerment of rural women and girls to the realization of objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, African Union Agenda 2063 and the Beijing Declaration and Platform of Action, the Minister pledged that Nigeria will intensify efforts to improve access to productive resources for rural women and girls, as well as protect their fundamental rights.

She therefore used the occasion to solicit support of the global community towards sustaining programmes and projects on women and girls, which she said, were being implemented in the country by the current government.

While the Assembly gathers annually to review individual and collective efforts at improving the living standard of women and children, the Nigerian Minister also drew attention of participants to fundamental issues that constitute critical elements for empowering rural women and girls.

These, she listed to include capacity building, quality education, access to clean and safe water, health care as well as sanitation.

Speaking further, Alhassan highlighted some of the policies initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari towards the empowerment of women, particularly those at the rural area.

She said: “The government of Nigeria in its determination to meet the overarching objectives of poverty eradication and the empowerment of rural women and girls for sustainable development, inherent in Agenda 2030, has taken rigorous steps to initiate and strengthen policies, institutional frameworks, systems and mechanisms aimed at achieving gender equality and empowerment of women and girls.”

Some of the implementable strategies designed to harness the socio-economic potentials of the country’s female population of 83.3 million, according to her, include the development and launch of Economic Growth and Recovery Plan (EGRP), which gives prominence to the inclusion and empowerment of women in the rural areas and links national development strategies to Agenda 2030 in an integrated, multi-sectoral and multifaceted manner.

Others include the development of Nigeria’s second National Action Plan UNSCR1325, which focuses on mainstreaming of women in developmental agenda, ensuring peaceful co-existence among Nigerians as well as beefing up national security.

According to the Minister, Nigerian government has equally succeeded in establishing an enabling coordinating instrument as encapsulated in the National Gender Policy of 2016.

The goal of the instrument, she noted, was to bridge gender gaps, explore and fully harness women’s human capital assets as drivers of national growth and development.

Another milestone achieved by the present government in an effort to boost gender balance was the setting up of genderbased policies and department in various institutions including the Nigeria Police, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Military and the Ministry of agricultural.

These policies, the Minister stated, were being implemented through a dedicated gender units to address issues of women and girls empowerment, gender based violence, women participation in politics, agriculture, water and sanitation as well as all other gender-related issues.

The Assembly, the Minister listed additional interventions aimed at empowering women and girls in the country.

“Worthy of note are the Agricultural Transformation Agenda (ATA), aimed at strengthening the agricultural value chain, achieving a hunger-free nation, accelerating food and nutritional security, generating employment and growing wealth for millions of farmers.

“The current Anchor Borrowers Programme of the federal government has released over $122million to farmers through 13 participating institutions, to spur the production of additional two million tons of rice in the current year by 300,000 rice farmers, majority of whom are women in rural areas.”

Speaking on the girl-child education, the Minister disclosed that the government was implementing with vigour, a universal basic education programme, which was strategically directed at enhancing girl-child education at the grass root level.

“A veritable content of this programme is the Girl Education Project (GEP), which has helped to increase girls’ enrollment and retention in schools and guarantee full productive capacity for future generations of women”, she stated.

She added that the project was augmented by three national awareness campaigns, including “End Violence Against Women and Girls”, “End Female Genital Mutilation” and End Child Marriage.”

Beyond these, the minister listed other significant progress made by the government in four of the Social Intervention Programmes (SIP) towards women empowerment.

“The implementation of the N-Power job Creation and Youth Employment Programme, which targets gainful and sustainable employment of 500,000 graduates and 100,000 non-graduates as solutions providers and players in the domestic and global economy has taking off successfully in the country.

“Consequently, 200,000 N-Power graduates have been successfully deployed to serve in local communities in the country with another batch of 300,000 graduate volunteers already pre-selected.

“This batch will help to boost and improve the quality of service delivery in the agriculture, health and teaching sectors of rural areas.

“Also, an audit of additional 10,000 artisans to be trained in the construction and automobile sub-sectors in close collaboration with the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria and the National Automotive Design and Development Council, is ongoing”, she said.

The minister also harped on the Home Grown School Feeding (HGSF) programme, which was part of the social investment programme, designed to provide one nutritious meal a day to 5.5 million school children, including girls in classes 1-3 of public primary schools.

According to her, over 6 million pupils benefitted from the feeding programme at the end of 2017. Beyond the direct impact on the pupils, the Minister highlighted that local farmers have also benefitted indirectly from the programme.

Realizing also that decentralized renewable energy solution could be significant in supporting livelihood and climate resilience of rural women and girls, the Minister informed her audience of government’s effort at promoting application of technology and renewable energy as critical aspects of development.

“To this end, plans have been concluded to establish eight technology innovation hubs across the country, to extend technology to rural communities.

“Already, a pilot project – Adamawa Humanitarian Innovation Hub, known as the North East Makeathon Company, was opened in the last quarter of 2017, while the ‘Lagos Climate Change Hub’, designed to facilitate generation of ideas on renewable energy and reduction of pollution, is set to begin this month.”

Also speaking, the National Women Leader, National Association of Nigerian Traders (NAMTs), Mrs Ruth Agbo, expressed need for a friendly marketing network between rural and urban women in trade, where national, regional and international best practices are given through trade fairs/ missions, exhibitions and capacity building. This, she said, “will make us relevant in decision-making process for good governance.”

Achieving Economic Empowerment and the Women Peace and Security Agenda was delivered by Dr. Eleanor Nwadinobi, International Health, Gender and Human rights Expert.

In the paper, she recommended among others, full implementation and funding of Nigeria’s NAP, and recognization of the strength of WPS agenda to address Women’s economic empowerment; identification of women and men, who are ready to work collaboratively in the political space to increase women’s political participation, especially at grass roots level.

She also recommended naming and shaming individuals and groups, who still show gender bias regarding women’s political participation and empowerment; and elimination of hiding place for those who disempower women in the name of exploitative empowerment programmes.

The paper suggested involvement of supportive men to avoid backlash that women suffer when husbands feel threatened by women’s increased income. As at is the tradition, various issues affecting women, including gender rights, violence against women, terrorism and effects on women as well as the prevalence of rape, were discussed with the aim of finding lasting solutions.