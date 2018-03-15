Nasarawa State Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has said that he would remain grateful to the former governor of the state, Late Aliyu Akwe Doma, who died recently, for his fatherly advice, support and loyalty to him and his government.

Governor Al-Makura stated this yesterday, while on a condolence visit to the Andoma of Doma, Alhaji Aliyu Ogah Onawo, and the deceased family in Doma.

A statement signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Musa Elayo, said Al-Makura, during the visit described the death of the former governor, as a monumental loss not only to the people of Doma, but to the people of Nasarawa State and Nigeria at large.

He called on all and sundry to emulate the good virtues, leadership qualities and patriotism exhibited by late Aliyu Akwe Doma.

“Akwe Doma contributed immensely to the development of Nasarawa State when he played a significant role during the struggle for its creation.

“I pray that Almighty Allah would grant his gentle soul rest and the deceased family, Doma traditional council the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.