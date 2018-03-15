Worried by the rate of failures in the Mathematics subject after various examinations in the country, the National Mathematical Centre (NMC) said it has developed approaches to check the performance of candidates in the subject.

The director/chief executive, National Mathematical Centre, Prof. Stephen Onah, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, during the commemoration of the International Day of Mathematics.

Onah who lamented the poor results of candidates in the West African Examination Council’s (WAEC) newly-introduced February diet for private candidates which was released on Tuesday, noted that the centre has resolved to go back to the basics in order to address the poor performance of students and develop interest and talents in Mathematics in the country.

“It was surprising in the sense that we expected a good result because of the effort of the minister for Education in promoting the learning and teaching of Mathematics in our schools,” he said.