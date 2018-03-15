The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazauure has warned that the scheme will not spare any corps employeror other persons aiding and abetting absenteeism and abscondment from service by corps members.

He stated this yesterday at the 2018 Corps Employers Workshop at the Education Resource Centre in Minna, adding that efforts at curbing absenteeism and abscondment are being frustrated by some corps employers.

He stressed that this would no longer be tolerated by the scheme.

He said, “We have increased the number of regular inspection of corps members at their places of primary assignment while ensuring that absentee corps members are sanctioned. The scheme will not spare corps employers and other persons who may be found liable in aiding and abetting absenteeism and abscondment from service by corps members.”

Kazuare who was represented by the Assistant Corps Welfare Department of the National Directorate, Mrs. Ngozi Ugo urged government establishments and corps employers to make budgetary provisions for the welfare of corps members rather than rejecting them.