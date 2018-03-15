As part of efforts to ensure easy access for all eligible voters to get registered ahead of the coming 2019 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra state has concluded plans to establish special intervention centres in all the educational tetiary institutions in the state for the on-going continous voter registration exercise.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, who made the disclosure yesterday, in Awka while playing host to the management of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), in his office, said the initiative had become necessary in view of the large number of eligible voters in those campuses.

He said the commission had already written letters to the authorities concerned, informing them of the move, and for them to choose days most convenient for the eligible voters in the institutions.

“A visit to the registration centers close to any of these institutions opened our eyes to the increasing number of students and eligible voters who struggle to register with other residents in the area.

“We have also increased registration points by creating additional floating centres in local government areas with peculiarities, including those in water prone areas,” he added.