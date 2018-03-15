A new specialist who understands hospital administration, hospital records system and hospital ICT systems will soon be engaged to manage the affairs of the Ibom Specialist Hospital in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Governor Udom Emmanuel disclosed this to journalists yesterday shortly after inspecting the new dialysis unit and other equipment at the modern quaternary health center.

He said the duty of administering a quaternary center required specialized training, lamenting that the former management’s capability was questionable, hence the downward fortune in the hospital under their watch.

“We cannot put up this kind of facilities and give it to anybody to run. We want to bring people who are experts. These are people who are real hospital administrators. I don’t intend to go and bring a cardiologist and turn him to a hospital administrator overnight.”

He maintained that he was undaunted by the blackmail being peddled by the former consultants in a section of the media, as he was committed to doing the right thing at every point in time irrespective of propaganda.

Governor Emmanuel said he is expecting some consultants on the from United States of America, saying they are proven experts that have actually gone through the quaternary health delivery system overtime.