The dualisation of Section 1 of the Kano-Maiduguri Road, a 101km stretch, situated in Kano and Kastina states in the Northwest has reached 55 per cent completion 12 years after it was awarded to the contractor.

This was disclosed to a National Media Team put together at the instance of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing when the team visited the project to access the performance so far.

On why it took so long for work on the project to reach the current stage, the Project Manager, Engr Roy Hungushi said, “the major challenge that had slowed down the pace of work and even led to stoppage in the past was lack of funds,” adding that the security challenge experienced in the area back then also contributed.

“But we thank God now for the initiative of Mr President. Since the introduction of the SUKUK funding we have been getting paid and that is why you can see that work is seriously going on at various points,” Engr Hungushi said.

As the time of visit, the works were going on simultaneously at different points along the section being handled.

Engr Hungushi assured that if payment can be sustained and all other things go as planned, the project will be delivered at the end of 2018 being the completion date.

The Kano-Maiduguri Road Section I project was awarded on the 28th September, 2006 after which work commenced on October, 2006.

It was awarded at an original sum of N37 billion, but later reviewed to N55 billion.

The original completion date of 11th February, 2010 had been extended three times and it is 31st December, 2018.

The Kano-Maiduguri Road Project which is over 500km in length is one of the 25 roads being funded with SUKUK fund.

Section 2, 3, 4, 5 which also suffered setback attibuted to lack of funds and security challenges are being handled by various contractors are situated in the Northeast.

During the team’s visit, workers were on site working on all of them.