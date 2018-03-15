Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, has assented the 2018 appropriation bill of 168 billion naira, with provision for massive rural roads construction covering 1,000 kilometers in all parts of the state.

A statement issued and made available to newsmen by press secretary to the governor, Abubakar Al-Sadique, says capital projects takes 60 per cent of the appropriation while 40 percent is allocated to recurrent expenditure.

Governor Abubakar who lamented that many governments in the country have been making higher allocations to recurrent expenditure which benefits only a fraction of the population, said his administration had to make higher allocation of the appropriation to “capital projects for the overall interest of the generality of the people”.

The statement further explained that the state had already made available its counterpart funds for the construction of the 1,000 kilometers of rural road to the World Bank for the immediate commencement of the project.

Governor Abubakar noted that citizens of Bauchi State were lucky to have such representatives that work within the parameters of the law, stressing that House of Assembly had shown commitment to everything put before it is treated for the betterment of the people.

“For the second year running in Bauchi state, education takes the highest allocation of 19.22 percent, followed by health with 15.23 percent,” governor Abubakar said.