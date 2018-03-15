The House of Representatives Joint Committee on Justice and Judiciary yesterday postponed its public hearing on the hijab controversy between the Nigerian Law School and a law school graduate, Miss Firdaus Amasa.

The decision follows a court injunction served the committee less than twenty-fours before the scheduled hearing.

The chairman of the Committee on Justice, Hon. Razak Atunwa, who announced the resolution, informed that the committee was served the injunction late hence its inability to put out advertorial to that effect.

The announcement was however met with protests by stakeholders who expressed disappointment at the House and the judicial system.

Reacting, the president of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Ishaq Akintola, said his organisation would resist every attempt to stop Muslim girls from wearing hijabs in Law School adding that an injury to one of them is an injury to all Muslims in the country.

Akintola urged the committee to analyse the weighty-nine memoranda it has received so far and make appropriate recommendations to the House.

Recall that on December 13, 2017, the Nigeria Law School allegedly refused to call Firdaus Amasa to bar because she refused to remove her hijab, a development that generated controversy prompting the House to intervene.

But an Abuja High Court last month ordered a halt to the investigation of the House.