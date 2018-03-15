The Federal Government has concluded arrangements for the establishment of agricultural quarantine centre in Jigawa State to facilitate the export of farm produce.

The deputy Director of Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine centre, North-west zone, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu, stated this when he led a team on a courtesy visit to the state deputy governor.

He explained that, when the centre commences operation in the next few months it will work closely with farmers, marketers and government to address all the problems hindering the export of hibiscus flower (zoborodo) from the state to Mexico and other parst of the world.

“Apart from hibiscus (zoborodo), the center will monitor, advise, assist and inspect all other farm produce for internal consumption and export”.

In his response during the visit, the state deputy governor, Barrister Ibrahim Hassan Hadeja, said the state was ready to work and support any agency that indicates interest to support the state to achieve its agricultural policy designed for job creation, self-reliance and poverty eradication.

He noted that besides the warehouse and accommodation provided to Qurantine center for the establishment of their Laborotry in Maigatari export free zone, Gujungu market and coordinator office in Dutse capital, the state was willing to provide more support for the effective take-off and sustainable operation of the centre in the state.

“It is well known that hibiscus and sesame from Jigawa State is one of the best in the world, and this year about 20,000 zoborodo farmers are expected to be registered in to the cooperatives established to promote the production and export of the product in the state.”