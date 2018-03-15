Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has said that his greatest achievement in office is in education, saying that instead of declaring emergency in the sector, the Federal Government should come and borrow a cue from Ekiti on how to fix the rot.

The governor said his government had achieved so much in the area of education owing to the fact that all critical stakeholders in the sector collaborate well.

Fayose, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti when he was installed as Grand Patron of the National Parent-Teacher Association (NAPTA), said Ekiti was ranked 35th in NECO when he assumed office in 2014 and that he had been able to bring the state to first position in 2016 and 2017.

Also, the governor, who stated that the victory of his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola in the coming July 14 governorship poll would be the easiest in the history, said that Kolapo would benefit from his strong political ties with Ekiti electorate and his performance as a governor would make the victory easy as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He said: “Your victory will be the easiest in the country’s political history because I have not deviated from the ideals that people considered to bring me back in 2014.

“But let me say this, your victory is not in the hands of politicians, as I have told those around me. It is in the hands of Ekiti people, I mean the electorate.

“Ekiti people are very resolute people. If they say they don’t want you that is the end. If they like you, you will see it. If they hate you, they won’t hide it, so you can see that they like me with the way they have been relating with this government.

“You will see how they will help you on the day of election. You will see how they will vote and stand by their votes. Don’t worry yourself about your victory; your election has already been conducted. What you should concern yourself with is how to lead this people the way I have been doing.”