The convoy of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki was yesterday involved in an accident along the Benin-Lagos Express Road.

The accident occurred in front of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) but no live was lost except for three persons who sustained injuries.

When newsmen visited the scene of the accident, some private vehicles were seen damaged alongside the governor’s press crew bus marked (EDGH 278) which was badly destroyed and was being towed away at the time of filing in this report.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said: “A number of people in the bus and three other vehicles that were involved in the accident, including a medical doctor and a mother and child, sustained varied degrees of injuries, and are currently receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

“An official of the state government has been sent to the hospital to ascertain the degree of injuries sustained by the victims and we are also in touch with the doctors managing the victims.

“We have undertaken to pay the medical bills of all the victims. No life was lost.”