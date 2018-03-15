Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar has accused the APC-led government in the state of nepotism.

He alleged that the government of the day and its officials were only interested in their family members and cronies while members of the general public suffer.

Abubakar stated this at his Wadata Palace when he received the new socio-political group of indigenous tribes of Niger State known as Gbapeko.

He lamented the underdevelopment of the state under the present administration, stressing that virtually all infrastructure in the state have collapsed to the detriment of the people.

Represented by the Wambai Nupe (Traditional Chief of Staff), Mahmud Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe lamented that all the inter and intra-state roads in Niger have gone bad while government pays lip service to infrastructure development.

“All roads linking Niger State are bad and there is poverty among the suffering masses. The government may play politics but we must develop the state,” he said.

Speaking, leader of the Gbapeko Association, Dr. Theophilus Danjuma Sheshe, said the group visited Bida to commiserate with victims of the recent market fire disaster.

He explained that the essence of Gbapeko was to foster unity among all tribes and enhance cultural and political development in the state.

Sheshe, who is also the Chairman, Contacts and Mobilisation Committee of the association said most of the indigenous tribes of the state have been relegated to the background and marginalised in both political and economic considerations.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that we contribute to the development of the state. This is the essence for the renewal of ties among the indigenous tribes,” he said.

He added that the association was sad over the burnt traditional market in the ancient city and announced a donation of N500000 to victims of the inferno.

Meanwhile, representative of Niger east senatorial district, David Umaru yesterday criticized the APC-led administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for poor performance.

He said in an interview that: “The APC administration in Niger state has performed terribly bad to the extent that we should not be talking about second term.

“There is virtually nothing on ground to justify second term for the administration. Today I feel ashamed for working to enthrone the administration with the highest level of un-seriousness.”