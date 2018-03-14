As part of measures towards tackling the spate of insecurity in some LGAs of the State, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, alongside top security chiefs in the state on Wednesday visited Etim Ekpo for a meeting with stakeholders of the affected LGAs.

Security chiefs on the governor’s team included the State Police Commissioner, Mr Adeyemi Ogunyemilsu, State Director Department of State Security, Mr S.M. Waziri, among others.

Addressing stakeholders of the affected LGAs Governor Udom Emmanuel said he was desirous of ensuring a restoration of Peace, Security and Order in the affected LGAs to pave way for development and growth of indigenes of the areas.

In anticipation of what could further create some security challenges in the areas, Emmanuel advised would be aspirants in the forthcoming 2019 elections to avoid any form of insistence, if not favoured by the internal zoning arrangement of the area, for fear of unduly heating up the polity.

“If you know zoning does not favour you, please don’t bother spending money, don’t tell me you sold your house and properties to contest for election, I am saying it now so you don’t say you did not hear”.

It would be recalled that the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh, arising from reports of insecurity in those LGAs and others had issued a press statement earlier in the week to restrict use of motorcycles in all LGAS of the State while curfew was enforced in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun LGAs of from 7pm – 6am.

Restriction of movements from 7pm-6am was specifically spelt out for five LGAs of the State, including Ika, Etim Ekpo, Ukanafun, Ikot Ekpene and Eket LGAs.

The state government had earlier in the week also outlawed about 33 cult groups as measure to tackle insecurity and restore peace to some volatile parts of the state, including Etim Ekpo, Ukanafun and Ikot Ekpene Local Government Areas of the state.

The Wednesday Town Hall Meeting at Etim Ekpo was necessitated by security concerns and public call on the Governor to be physically present at Etim Ekpo to give the people of the area some sense of belonging.