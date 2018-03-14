The Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Edo, Mr Abdullahi Baba, has urged employers to design new welfare packages for corps members in their establishments.

Baba, who stated this in Benin on Wednesday at the 2018 Employers Workshop, said the scheme had ensured equitable distribution of corps members to organisations.

The coordinator stressed the need for corps members to be adequately catered for wherever they found themselves.

He maintained that the NYSC in its bid to realise its set objectives would continue to ensure the effective utilisation of corps members’ skills for national development.

Baba explained that the workshop was aimed at reminding employers about the welfare of corps members, relationship between them and the roles expected of corps members.

He said the workshop with the theme: ‘‘Tackling Emerging Challenges in Youth Corps Administration through Greater NYSC/Stakeholder Participation’’ was holding simultaneously across the country.

In his remarks, Mr Mika Amanokha, Chairman, NYSC State Governing Board and Commissioner for Youth and Special Duties, maintained that the scheme had lived up to the aspirations of its founding fathers.

Amanokha represented by Mr Obakpolor Osagie, Director of Sport, and Acting Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said that the scheme was still relevant in all ramifications.

He noted that the scheme had been consistent in the constant supply of manpower to every sector both in the public and private sectors.

The commissioner maintained that the NYSC scheme had stood the test of time.

The chairman noted that the success story of the scheme would not be complete if the corps members, who were the major actors, were not encouraged to put in their best during the service year.

He advised participants to share their views on corps administration and the way forward in enhancing the general welfare of corps members.

He noted that as the governing board, the board would continue to ensure the welfare of corps members.