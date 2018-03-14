The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Suleiman Kazuare, has accused employers of corps members in the country of encouraging absenteeism from places of primary assignments by the corps members.

Kazaure said abscondment from places of assignments had resulted in many negative effects on the corps members and their places of assignments.

The director general made the accusation in a message he sent to the 2018 Corps Employers Workshop held at the Education Resource Centre in Minna, Niger State on Wednesday.

“Efforts aimed at curbing absenteeism and abscondment are being frustrated by some corps employers,” Kazaure said, stressing that “this will no longer be tolerated by the scheme”.

“We have increased the number of regular inspection of corps members at their places of primary assignment while ensuring that absentee corps members are sanctioned,” Kazaure, who was represented by the Assistant Corps Welfare Officer of the scheme, Mrs Ngozi Ugo, said.