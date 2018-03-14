The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Osun has blacklisted Osogbo High School after some corps members were attacked by students believed to be cult members.

Mr Emmanuel Attah, the Coordinator of NYSC in Osun, made this known at the 2018 NYSC/corps employers’ workshop on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Attah said employers were expected to provide for the accommodation, welfare and safety needs of corps members, adding that those who served in Osogbo High School in 2017 were attacked by students suspected to be cultists while the institution was unable to guarantee their safety.

He said the failure of the principal of the school to provide protection for corps members was responsible for the blacklisting of the school.

The Director General of the NYSC, Brig-Gen., Sulaiman Kazaure, represented by Mr Sadiq Ipaku, said rejection, under-utilisation, inadequate welfare as well as lack of accommodation and transport for corps member were major challenges facing the scheme.

Kazaure, however, said a Federal Government circular had directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies not to reject corps members posted to them

He said the workshop was to appreciate the enduring partnership between the scheme and employers.

Kazaure said the workshop was also to identify the challenges in corps administration and proffer solutions.