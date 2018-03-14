Former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen Ali Modu Sheriff, yesterday, returned to the headquarters of the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in continuation of his interrogation by the commission.

A source at the EFCC said the former Borno State governor showed up at the Abuja office where he was interrogated for several hours and was released on administrative bail.

Our source said Sheriff undertook to present himself whenever he is needed.

Sheriff had on Monday reported to the Idiagbon house office of the anti-graft agency following his invitation to answer question bordering on his involvement in the N2 billion arms funds which was allegedly diverted by retired Col Sambo Dasuki, the former National Security Adviser to Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, during the 2015 general election.