Justice Babs Kuewumi of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ruled that Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), was validly appointed to represent four companies that pleaded guilty to laundering $15.5 million allegedly linked to former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan.

Justice Kuewumi, who made the declaration while ruling over a dispute between Ozekhome and another lawyer, Luke Aghanenu over who is the validly appointed legal representative of the four companies.

The court held that Aghanenu, who claimed to have been appointed by the companies’ directors, was not properly briefed.

Ozekhome had filed an application on behalf of the convicted companies asking the court to nullify the guilty plea entered by them, when Aghanenu was representing them, on the basis that they were not given fair hearing.

The companies are – Pluto Property and Investment Company Limited, Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Limited, Trans Ocean Property and Investment Company Limited and Avalon Global Property Development Limited.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned them with a former Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to President Jonathan, Waripamo Dudafa, a lawyer, Amajuoyi Briggs and a banker, Adedamola Bolodeoku.

Dudafa, Briggs and Bolodeoku pleaded not guilty to the 17-count charge.

Aghanenu had filed a motion for change of counsel, praying the court to hold that he was validly appointed by the companies’ directors to represent them, not Ozekhome.

But, Ozekhome urged the court to dismiss the application for change of counsel, arguing that he was authorised to act as the companies’ counsel through a letter by Briggs.

Ruling, Justice Kuewumi held that if the companies wanted to change the counsel that was appointed by their secretary, it ought to be by board resolution.

He said there was no such resolution before him and that the individual hand-written letters by the companies’ directors fell short of the minimum requirement.

“The fourth to seventh defendants are limited liability companies. If they are to change counsel, it should be by way of board resolution,” he said.

Besides, Justice Kuewumi noted that he had earlier ruled on the issue when there was a dispute on representation, in which he recognised Ozekhome as the authorised counsel.

“Until that decision is appealed against, this application is bound to fail. Same is hereby dismissed,” the court held.