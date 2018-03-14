The Nasarawa State Police Command says it will soon reintroduce the use of horses for patrols in parts of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Bello, made the disclosure on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit on the traditional ruler of Keana, the Osana, Abdullahi Agbo III.

The commissioner who was responding to a request by Mohammed Ayitogo, Interim Management Committee Chairman, Keana Local Government, said the mounted troops would be deployed for patrol along the state’s border with Benue.

Ayitogo had volunteered to buy the horses, saying it was important to track activities in the local government area in view of its closeness to Benue, which has been experiencing security challenges.

The commissioner hailed the offer by the chairman and promised to fast track the deployment of personnel for the patrols.

Bello agreed that deploying horse patrol teams to areas with difficult terrain would help protect people in remote communities from criminals and restore people’ s confidence in government.

In his response, the monarch called for the deployment of more policemen to the area in view of the influx of people due to ongoing oil exploration activities by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation.

The royal father pledged to support the police to ensure effective protection of lives and properties.

The police commissioner who was on familiarisation visit to the area also visited Keana, Awe, Azara, and Obi Police Divisions.

He told policemen there that the tour was to get first hand information on the security situation in their divisions, challenges confronting them and efforts to address the problems.

Bello advised the officers to be civil and carry the people along in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

The commissioner, however, warned them to desist from acts capable of bringing the image of the police into disrepute and avoid delving into civil matters.

He noted that there were lots of litigation against the police command arising from civil cases involving police personnel.

Bello advised the personnel to build synergy with communities and other security agencies to enhance intelligence gathering and sharing for effective policing.

“The era of security agencies trying to outdo themselves is over, we all have one goal, the security of lives and property, which can only be achieved with collective collaboration,’’ he said.

According to him, plans are underway to build new police stations and barracks, as well as renovate and secure existing ones across the state.

He also said that the command would deploy more personnel to various divisions for effectiveness.

In all the divisions visited, the Divisional Police Officers complained of shortage of manpower and operational vehicles