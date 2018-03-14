Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ondo State Command, has arrested three candidates, allegedly for examination malpractice during the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

NSCDC state commandant, Mr. Pedro Awili, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Akure.

Awili said the three students were arrested variously at Adeyemi College of Education in Ondo town and Oyemekun Grammar School centre, Akure.

He said it was only the NSCDC officials that were given the mandate to deploy officers and men across the country to monitoring and supervisor the UTME Computer Based Test.

“In this UTME, the command has arrested three suspects – one female and two males, they are right now in our detection.

“Those caught will not go unpunished, while some of them will be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to other students who look for shortcut to pass exams,” he said.

According to him, member of public need to know that examination malpractice is a very serious crime.

The NSCDC boss called on parents and guardians to advise their children and wards to study diligently and shun examination malpractice.