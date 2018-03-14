Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has pleaded with the Senate to confirm Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Akeredolu, represented by his Deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi, made the plea on Wednesday in Akure, while playing host to a team from the commission’s zonal headquarters, Benin Office.

According to him, the senate should resolve the lingering issue of confirming the appointment of Magu as EFCC chairman for the benefit of the country.

The governor said that Magu had been in acting capacity as chairman of the commission for more than two years.

Akeredolu said that EFCC, under the President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, had achieved a lot in fighting corruption more than the previous governments in the country.

“To fight corruption is more difficult than the fight against Boko Haram in the northern part of the country.

“With the record of billions recovered by the commission in the country, it means God is with this country.

“With the level of massive looting in the country in the past, I believe there is hope for Nigeria to get to the greater height,’’ he said.

While commending the commission for its achievements in the last two years, he urged the team to extend its offices to states.

This, he said, would enable the commission to recruit staff with apparatus to aid it to fight corruption at the state and local government levels.

Earlier, the EFCC Zonal Head, Benin Office, Mr Mallafia Yakubu, called for the support of the state government in the fight against corruption.

Yakubu said that corruption had led to underdevelopment and employment.

“We want to join hands with the state government to fight corruption as the commission cannot do it alone,” he said.

Yakubu also solicited for the support of the state government on the need to sponsor programmes at the grassroots to highlight the damage corruption had caused in the country.