Wife of the senator representing Rivers South-East district in the National Assembly, Mrs. Bariyaah Abe, has called on Nigerian women to intercede for the kidnapped female students of Government Girls Science Technical School, Dapchi, Yobe State and their mothers.

Mrs. Abe made the call while addressing an event to mark the 2018 Mothers’ Day celebration in Port Harcourt, where she empowered over 1,000 women from the Rivers South-East senatorial district.

Describing the kidnapping of over 110 female students in Dapchi as a sad reality, the senator’s wife said the incident reminds Nigerians of the experience of the kidnapped girls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State.

She said, “This is a sad reality, as we are faced with a reoccurrence of the Chibok girls experience. It is unfortunate that history is repeating itself. History should only reoccur when it is positive.

“Let women in the district put themselves in the shoes of those mothers who have not heard from their daughters and may be going through trauma as a result of the kidnapping of their daughters. If not checked, the incessant kidnapping will have adverse effect on the education of the girl child in the country.

“May we as mothers pray for the peace of our country and state. We know that some weeks ago 110 girls were kidnapped again in Yobe State. As mothers imagine the agony their own mothers are going through.

We are reliving what happened when the Chibok girls were kidnapped some years ago.

“So please I implore us that as we celebrate Mothering Sunday, let us remember those girls, that wherever they are, the Lord will shield them and keep them strong. And the Lord will not allow their captors to rest. They will not find peace and sleep until they return those girls to their parents.

“One of the girls whose friend was kidnapped said she’s not going back to school again, and you know we need education to survive in this country. They are discouraging our girls from going to school, but we know that the Lord will not allow the enemy to have his way. Our girls will be educated and will be the bedrock of the society.”

Mrs. Abe called on mothers to take a stand in their communities by admonishing their children to maintain peace, as well as being role models to their children, especially their daughters.

She said, “I’ll like to appeal to us as women, we are the role models of the younger generation, we are the role models of our children, we are the role models of our daughters. May we continue to act in that light. May we continue to bring up our children to be people who our society would be proud of. We are beautiful, strong and resilient. God has given us strength and no matter what happens, we’re always strong.”