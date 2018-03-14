The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting is currently ongoing.

The meeting is presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as President Muhammadu Buhari continues his tour of troubled states.

Buhari is in Yobe State, where 110 secondary school girls were abducted in Dapchi.

The meeting, which had most ministers in attendance, started when Osinbajo walked into the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

The opening prayers were said by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Minister for Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Bello.