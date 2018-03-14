Sokoto state government said it has devised strategies to tackle the current water scarcity bedevilling the state capital and parts of some major towns across the state.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this when he inspected water levels at Goronyo dam which experts say have depleted by as much as 90 percent of its installed one billion cubic meter capacity.

Speaking after the inspection, Tambuwal said the depletion of the dam’s water level was alarming.

“The reservoir of Goronyo Dam was constructed to hold one billion cubic meter of water but as we’ve seen today, the water in it is just about 100 million cubic meter.

“This has resulted in inadequate supply to the water board and in effect, we had to resort to rationing water to the people. We have however adopted proactive measures to boost supply to the people pending when the rains will come and increase the volume of water in the dam.

“I have directed the state water board to immediately reactivate 12 boreholes in Sokoto metropolis and build additional ones to supplement what we get from other sources,” the Governor added.

Tambuwal urged residents to be more patient as solution to the problem is implemented.

“We urge the people to be more patient and to please economise their use of water. Residents should please stop wasting water because it is a precious commodity. We are doing everything possible to overcome these challenges.”

Tambuwal said since the turn of the year, the sum of N510 million has been released to the water for the provision of water treatment chemicals, maintenance, settlement of electricity bills, provision of gas among others which are needed for effective water distribution.

He equally urged religious scholars and community leaders to pray for early rainfall in the state this year.

Conducting the Governor round the dam site, Managing Director of Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority, Engineer Buhari Bature, said the depletion was the worst seen in the dam in over 25 years.

He attributed the problem to shortage of rainfall in 2017, climate change and lack of desilting of the dam.

He said the problem has affected water supply to waterboard and irrigation farming in Sokoto and Kebbi states.