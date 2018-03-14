Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has vowed that the controversial Neighbourhood Watch which has generated so much agrimony has come to stay as it fashioned like the one in Lagos.

He alleged that there is a plot by some unnamed opposition politicians to set up illegal vigilant groups that will clash with the State Neighbourhood Watch to pave the way for the police to ban the new security outfit.

Governor Wike said such political plots will fail as the State Neighbourhood Watch has come to stay. He stated that only a court of competent jurisdiction can stop the Neighbourhood Watch.

Speaking during a Courtesy Visit by Usman Abubakar, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 6 Calabar at the Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Governor Wike said that the Neighbourhood Watch is strictly a security organization that will support security agencies with intelligence to promote the security of the state.

He said that the Neighbourhood Watch is fashioned in line with the operations of a similar agency set up in Lagos State to support security agencies.

“In setting up the State Neighbourhood Watch, we adopted the process established in Lagos State. This is a replica of what is already in existence in Lagos State .

“We are setting up the State Neighbourhood Watch for intelligence gathering. Policemen and other security agencies cannot be everywhere. They need the relevant support to maintain security across the state “.

Governor Wike announced that the State Government has acquired six gunboats for the State Police Command to help it fight criminals along the waterways.

He warned against the politicization of security operations, saying that such actions will be detrimental to the stability of the country.

He reiterated his advice to INEC and the Police to work towards the successful conduct of the 2019 General Election. He said that the police should not be used to indiscriminately arrest opponents of the ruling party ahead of the elections.

In his remarks, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 6 Calabar, Usman Abubakar, said that the Zone 6 Police Command is fashioning out ways to reduce cultism, kidnapping and violent crime in the area.

He appealed to stakeholders to work with the Police to reduce crime ahead of the 2019 General Election.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police called on all groups to come to a round table to work for peace as the police will not tolerate lawlessness.