The trial of a senior advocate of Nigeria Rickey Tarfa before a Lagos High Court, was yesterday stalled as the defence could not open its case, due to the absence of witnesses.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye had on the last adjourned date on February 9, 2018, dismissed a no case submission filed by Rickey Tarfa and ruled that he had a case to answer, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had established essential elements of the offences it preferred against him.

Justice Akintoye ordered Tarfa to enter his defence on the next adjourned date, March 13, 2018.

She also dismissed a claim filed by the Learned Silk seeking N520 million from the EFCC as damages for alleged malicious prosecution.

At the resumed hearing of the case yesterday, the defendant’s counsel Abiodun Owonikoko, informed the court that the defence could not open its case as the witnesses called said they had to be subpoened by the court before they could testify.

He also said the subpoena had just been signed and that they needed to serve the witnesses and urged the court to adjourn the case so that service could be effected on the witnesses.