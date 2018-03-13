Landmark University has said it has removed tuition from all its agriculture-related courses beginning from the 2018/2019 session.

This was made known via the university’s unverified Twitter handle on Monday.

The message reads, “All our Agricultural Sciences Programmes are now tuition-free effective from 2018/2019 Academic Session.

“However, students are still expected to pay other components of the school fees.”

The agriculture courses offered by the institution are: Agricultural Economics, Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, Animal Science, Crop Science and Soil Science.

According to the school’s website, the total fees for 100 level students is ₦605,000, while the tuition, in general, is ₦305,000. Other levels are ₦ 572,000, and those in 500 level pay ₦595,000.

The ₦305,000 tuition is thus deductible from the total fees payable at all levels.

With the fee abrogation, students are excluded from paying the tuition fee, but they are expected to pay other fees such as accommodation fee, Internet fee, utility fee, ID card fees and others.

Landmark University is located at OmuAran, Kwara State and founded in 2014.