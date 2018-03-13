Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, has expelled 115 students for various offences in the 2016/2017 academic session, the institution’s Administrator, Prof. Shehu Dalhatu, has said.

He said during the matriculation of the 2017/2018 set of students in Zaria that 40 students were expelled during the first semester, 26 in the second semester and 66 for examination malpractice.

Dalhatu explained that 21 students were also expelled for cultism, while 28 other students were found with fake certificates during verification exercise.

He advised both the new and old students to be disciplined, and shun all forms of social vices.

The administrator appreciated the dd Government for approving N449.36 million for capital projects in the institution this year.

He said the money was meant for development of infrastructure, including renovation of hostels, provision of laboratory equipment and perimeter fencing.

He also said that the state government had earlier granted N221 million for capital projects in 2017, adding that some of the contracts had been awarded.

He listed the projects to include the construction of 150-seat lecture theatre, construction of block of 20 space toilets for students and installation of solar power street lights, among others.

He stated that, “To enhance academic researches, we established Directorate for Technology Innovation, Innovation and Partnership (TIPP) in the polytechnic.

“This is mainly to encourage staff and students to embark on researches that will further enhance technological growth.

“These interventions are mainly for structural development, equipping laboratories, workshops and staff offices’’.

He stated that out of 29,584 candidates who applied for admission into the polytechnic only 14,231 were successful.

Dalhatu, however, said that only 7,124 of those admitted had registered as at March 7.