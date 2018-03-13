The Military Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, in Bayelsa, has pledged to support the Nigerian Police Force in the state to achieve a more secure environment for the people.

Rear Adm. Suleiman Apochi, Commander of Operation Delta Safe, made the promise in Yenagoa when the Police Commissioner in the state, Don Awunah, paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday.

Apochi commended the already existing relationship between the security agencies in the state and assured that the task force was ready to assist the police for effective security of lives and property.

He said: “The visit is highly welcomed. I must assure the police that the JTF is ready to support you for maximum peace and tranquility across communities, especially the waterways in Bayelsa.

“I understand that the police force has a robust constitutional responsibility to keep internal security but we will continue to work for the good of the nation.

“I commend police outfits across the country, but there is need for synergy among us for efficient operations.”

Awunah, said the visit was to harness and strategise for more crime prevention in the state.

According to him, the hallmark of any gathering among the security agencies was to find strategies for more crime prevention.

He said: “We are here to seek collaboration with the JTF for more crime control for the people in the state and the nation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Pirates had on March five killed two persons and injured three in Ayama, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.