Bauchi State Government on Tuesday said it would replace the mahogany trees providing shade along major streets in the state capital with umbrella species.

Mr James Dallah-Sam, Director, Forestry and Wildlife, state Ministry of Environment, said this in Bauchi in an interview with newsmen in Bauchi.

Dallah-Sam said the plan to replace the mahogany specie followed reported cases of threat being posed by the trees to residents of the state capital.

He said this was more common during rainy season where motorists and pedestrians sustained injuries in recent times.

“Even on Monday, one of the trees fell and injured two motorcycle operators along Ahmadu Bello Way.

“We also recorded a similar incident in Sept. 2017 along Bauchi-Zaranda Hotel road, where seven similar trees collapsed during a windstorm.

“Most of the mahogany trees were planted by the then government over 30 years ago and had outlived their lifespan.

“They could cause more havoc if allowed to remain because mahogany is a big and heavy tree; the ageing roots can no longer withstand the weight of the branches.

“We are going to plant an umbrella tree beside each mahogany tree that poses threat.

“We will nurture the umbrella specie to certain stage, then uproot the mahogany tree as replacement, while others that are not of serious threat will be trimmed,” he said.

The director said fears had gripped residents and officials of the ministry following current heavy winds blowing across the state.

He said officials of the ministry had discovered that something urgent must be done to avert similar occurrences.

He said the ministry would write a reminder to Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of the state for release of fund to enable the ministry commence work on replacement and trimming of the trees.