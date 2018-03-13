The House of Representatives on Tuesday declared that the abduction of the 110 Dapchi Secondary schools in Yobe state in broad light had confirmed the general insecurity in the North-East and in the country in general.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, the Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee raised at the wake of the abduction ‎to carry out an independent investigation on the matter, Honourable Buba Yusuf Yakubu, had also dealt a deadly blow on the psyche of Nigerians, demoralized the populace and created a high sense of insecurity I’m the land.

Ho Buba added that the incident had also affected the progress being made in the area of the girl- child education generally in the country.

He however assured Nigerians and the international community that the National Assembly would not rest on its oars ‎in finding lasting solutions to the menace of insecurity in the country to allow all and sundry enjoy dividends of democracy they voted for

According to him.” we shall leave no stone unturned in this important assignment and we shall spare no effort to unravel the truth.”

‎The Chairman said that his Committee would among others investigate the immediate and remote causes of the incident, determine the Force level and presence of security force in Dapchi and contiguous communities before and during the incident.

He said that the Commission would the extent to which the security forces interacted with the local community for the purpose of information gathering, determine if there was negligence on the part of individuals, group of individuals and or organizations.

Hon Yakubu also hinted that the Committee members in a couple of days would be visiting the scene of the incident for on the spot assessment ‎which he said would in a small way assisted the Committee’s assignment.