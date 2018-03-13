The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the alleged withdrawal of N10 billion from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The House also mandated its committees on Health Services, Finance and Anti-Corruption to undertake the assignment and report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

The member representing Ehimembano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo of Imo State, Hon Chike Okafor, in a motion ” the need to investigate the illegal withdrawal of the sum of N10 billion from the ‘Insured Persons’ fund of the NHIS.”

Okafor, explained that the Committee on Health Services during a recent oversight visit to the NHIS discovered that N10 billion was withdrawn from the agency’s account in two different instalments.

According to him, the committee’s finding indicated that the fund was withdrawn on the order of the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, without input from the NHIS boss or any of the officials of the agency.

The lawmaker said: “This money was withdrawn without an act of parliament. The withdrawal was not contained in the appropriation act.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ought not have allowed the withdrawal of the money. The money does not belong to the Federal Government. It is deductions from workers salary. It is wrong for anyone to go and withdraw from the NHIS money.”

While calling on the House to wade into the matter, Okafor contended that the issue if not addressed, could erode public confidence in the health insurance scheme.