President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved Brig. General Paul Boroh as co-ordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme and announced Professor Charles Dokubo as his successor.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced the change of guard in Abuja on Tuesday.

Prof Dokubo is currently Director of Research and Studies at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs. He holds a PhD in Strategic Studies from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom, and hails from Abonema, Akuku-Toru Local Government of Rivers State.

Meanwhile, the President has directed the National Security Adviser (NSA) to carry out a full investigation into the activities of the Amnesty Programme from 2015 to date.

According to Adesina, the investigation should particularly cover the allegations of “financial impropriety and other acts that are allegedly detrimental to the objectives of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.’’

Boroh was appointed by President Buhari in July 2015 as special adviser on Niger Delta and head of the Amnesty Programme.

He was born in Lagos on 17 July 1958. His parents hailed from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

He attended the Nigerian Military School, Zaria in Kaduna State from 1972–1976 where he obtained his West African School Certificate. He was later admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna from 1978–1981. On completion of his training, he was commissioned into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps on 19 June 1981 as a member of 24 Regular Combatant Commission.

Boroh was a former member of the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL) Peacekeeping operation.

In January this year, there were reports that he had been sacked as head of amnesty, but this was quickly debunked as false.