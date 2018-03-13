The Registrar and Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Prof. Segun Ajiboye, on Tuesday said only teachers who were registered with the TRCN would be considered for teaching appointment in Liberia.

Newly-elected Liberian President George Weah had requested during his state visit to Nigeria that Nigerian teachers should help beef up the teacher-pupil gap in his country.

Weah said that under the Bilateral Teacher Exchange Programme, Liberia needed more than 6,000 teachers to make up for the shortage of good teachers in the educational system.

Ajiboye, who spoke to journalists at the University of Ibadan, said that TRCN had enough qualified teachers in its fold for the transnational exchange, adding that the body had more than two million qualified teachers in its register.

According to him, the request for Nigerian teachers by the Liberian president was a sign that teachers trained in Nigeria have international appeal.

He said, “The request for Nigerian teachers to develop the educational sector of Liberia was a marker to the international recognition of the quality that a Nigerian teacher is made of.

“We have registered two million qualified and certified professional teachers and only those certified by the council shall be processed for such transnational request.”