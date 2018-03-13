The #BringBackOurGirls Movement has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to secure the release of the 110 #DapchiGirls and 112 #ChibokGirls or face a law suit for criminal negligence .

This was disclosed by the Co-Convener of the group, Oby Ezekwezili, during a rally for the release of the abducted schoolgirls at the villa gate in Abuja on Tuesday.

She said: “We suspect that there is a deliberate high level attempt to cover up the actions and inactions that led to the abduction of our 110 #DapchiGirls on 19th February 2018.

“While we wait for the Federal Government’s response to our 14 questions, our movement hereby issues a seven-day (one week) notice to the Federal Government to without delay #BRINGBACK our 112 #ChibokGirls and the 110 #DapchiGirls failure by which shall necessitate our legal actions for its criminal negligence that led to the recent abduction of our girls 110 Dapchi Girls.”

Also speaking at the rally, a human right lawyer, Femi Falana, noted that the FG has violated section 14 sub section 2 of the Nigeria constitution, which provides that security and welfare of Nigerian people shall be the primary purpose of governance.

He added that section 35 provided for the personal liberty .

“No citizens of Nigeria can be abducted , seized or even detain illegally without a reaction by the government,” Falana noted.