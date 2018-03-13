Nigeria needs to invest $80 billion annually on water, sanitation and hygiene to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal.

Reiterating this report by the World Bank, the Chief of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), UNICEF, Nigeria, Zaid Jurji, said government at all levels should increased their budgetary allocation for improved water supply and sanitation.

Jurji made this known at a two-day Media Dialogue on Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Reform Project yesterday in Jos.

According to him, “Nigeria should triple its Gross Domestic Products (GDP) to 1.7 percent as against the current 1.6 percent to enable her achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 6.”

He added that if Nigeria continues this way, they will only meet 72 percent of the SDG 6 by the year 2030.

Jurji said aside from funding, other areas that can help Nigeria achieve this goal is improved water, sanitation and hygiene.

“Saying, 25 percent of Nigerians still practice Open Defecation (OD) and this contaminate water sources which they will still drink from as a result children come down with diarrhea which is second leading cause of child mortality.”

Sustainable Development Goal 6 is to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Deputy Director, Child Right Information Bureau, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mr Olumide Osanyinpeju, said UNICEF has been in the forefront of ensuring that Nigeria have access to safe drinking water supply, adequate sanitation and proper hygiene in our environment and communities.

He said that water, sanitation and hygiene are essential to the survival and development of children.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Engr. David Wuyep, said the Government of Plateau is committed to the plight of children and women and will do everything in her power to alleviate their sufferings.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to continue to pay the counterpart funding required for the provision of boreholes, toilets and training and re training.