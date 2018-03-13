Authority of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced a 17.13% pass rate in its maiden West African Examination Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates 2018.

Announcing the results of the second diet of the November/December examination, the Head of the Nigeria National Office, Mr. Olu Adenipekun, disclosed that a total of 1,937 candidates representing 17.13% obtained minimum of credits in five subjects and above including English Language and Mathematics.

He added that the results of 1,021 candidates representing 9.03% of the total candidature for the examination are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the result against the 26.01% recorded last year and urged the candidates to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the second diet of the private candidate examination.