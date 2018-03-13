The Police Command in Niger says it is fully ready to provide security before, during and after President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state on Thursday.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Dibal Yakadi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

Yakadi said that an effective operational order on how to provide security at each of the places that the President was expected to visit had since been issued to the officers deployed for that purpose.

He said that the command had taken concrete security measures to ensure a peaceful visit.

“We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security cover for our president before, during and after the visit,” he said.

The commissioner also said that the command had already embarked on “Operation Show Force” with other security agencies to show our preparedness for the August visitor”.

He explained that the measures were aimed at giving the residents of the state the opportunity to welcome the President.

He called on leaders of political parties in the state to shun all forms of violence and thuggery before, during and after the presidential visit.

“We will not tolerate any act capable of bringing confusion before, during and after the presidential visit, ” he said.

He warned that any persons or groups found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted.