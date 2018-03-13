The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Ikeja Branch has commenced a protest against the reviewed Land Use Charge Law in Lagos.

The protest had earlier generated speculations regarding its possible commencement but But Mr Adesina Ogunlana, the branch Chairman took to his Facebook page on Monday assuring the bar that it will go on as planned.

Attempts by the Lagos police boss to stop the protest also failed but the police agreed to provide security cover.

Addressing the protesters this morning, Mr Ogulana urged them to be peaceful and focus on the objective of the strike, which he said is a clear no to the oppressive tax regime.