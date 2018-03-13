The House of Representatives Tuesday lifted the 180-day suspension slammed on the erstwhile chairman of the appropriation committee, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, for alleged false allegations of budget padding against the leadership.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara who announced the lifting of the suspension at the plenary disclosed that Jibrin has written a letter of apology and fulfilled all conditions imposed on him by the House.

According to the speaker, “He has fulfilled all the conditions by writing this letter and so he is free to resume his legislative duties whenever he wants if he so wishes”

Recall that Jibrin was suspended in September 2016, after the House committee on ethics and privileges found him guilty of violating House standing rules by petitioning the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleging that Speaker Dogara and other principal officers were involved in budget padding and other corrupt practices.

He was consequently suspended for 180 legislative days. While on suspension, Jibrin took the leadership to court.