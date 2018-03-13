The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), said on Tuesday that it has concluded arrangements to establish Nigeria Industrial Standards (NIS) clubs in primary and secondary schools in Niger.

Mr Badewole Sunday, the SON Coordinator in the state made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

“There is a working committee in place made up of the state ministries of Investment Commerce and Industry, Women Affairs, Youth Development and Education.

“We have finalised our arrangements, what we are doing now is to interface with the schools management to further sensitise them on the objective of the club in their various schools,’’ he said.

Sunday said that for now, 10 primary and 10 secondary schools in the state have been selected for the establishment of the club between May and June this year.

The official explained that the aim was to instill the principles of standard application and quality assurance in the young ones.

He said that the programme would cover product standards, services, processes and life standards.

Sunday stressed that the life standard programme would help shape the attitudes of the youths on national values, virtues, ethics, conducts and others.

He added that it would impart leadership qualities in the students toward building an egalitarian society.

NAN also recalls that SON Director General, Mr Osita Aboloma, had flagged-off the NIS schools club project in the state in December 2017.