Days after Sen. Shehu Sani blew the lid by revealing the actual amounts senators receive monthly in form of ‘running costs,’ the Senate has entered a closed door session.
The session commenced at about 11.06a.m.
Lawmakers are expected to discuss the issue extensively and take a position on the next step of action to take.
Sen. Sani was in the chamber when lawmakers went into the closed door meeting.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]