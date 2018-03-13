The Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC), Niger Command, says it has mobilised 300 personnel and 13 patrol vehicles to ensure a hitch-free visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state on Thursday.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Garba Yusuf, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

Yusuf said the command had made adequate arrangements to ensure free-flow of traffic in all the routes President Buhari was expected to follow.

He said that four patrol vehicles and trucks with sufficient personnel had been deployed to Jebba – Mokwa federal high way; three patrol vehicles for Minna – Bida federal High ways and four for Bida-Mokwa federal high ways.

He said that three patrol vehicles would supervise the personnel deployed for the special assignment to ensure free movement of vehicle during and after the President’s visit .

The sector commander also said that the personnel would be on ground to ensure that road users adhered strictly to traffic rules and regulations.

He warned drivers, especially commercial drivers, to desist from overloading and dangerous driving as anyone found wanting will be sanctioned.