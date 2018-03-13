As the conduct of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) enters the third day, candidates have applauded the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for a hitch-free examination.

The candidates spoke in separate interviews with newsmen in Abuja on Monday

Miss Joy Ezinne, at the Skylimit, CBT Centre, Mararaba, said she was pleased with the exam as the examination was conducted under a smooth atmosphere.

Ezinne said that the network was fast and did not experience incident of power failure throughout the examination.

She added that operators at the centre were cooperative and attended to as many candidates that needed their attention.

Also, Master Olugbenga Ibikunle, Central Business Area, Abuja, said the examination went well without any problem.

Ibikunke, who compared the 2017 conduct with the 2018 examination said this year’s exercise was better off.

“I sat for the examination last year, but if I am to compare, I think it us better conducted this year than last year.

“There was no problem with internet facility in my centre, I enjoyed writing the exam now and hope JAMB will continue in this trend”.

In a similar development, Master Izuchukwu Onuegbu at Kabal CBT Centre, Masaka, Nasarawa state, said there was no internet problem at the centre, and called on JAMB to sustain it.

According to him, if all examination would be conducted in this manner, then you can be rest assured that many students would go home smiling and praising JAMB.

Mr Emeka Wanaka, Coordinator, Global Distance Learning Institute, Abuja, also added that the examination was smooth.

He revealed that no hiccup was recorded since the commencement of the exercise.

He said that the mock examination had provided leverage for the centre to be able to coordinate the examination.

“Most of the issues encountered during the mock exam have been addressed and resolved.

“There is a general network that enables JAMB to monitor the centre from their office.

“JAMB has a very good response interaction and with this we are able to reduce to the barest minimum hitches in the examination”.

He added that the centre only takes 200 candidates per session and 600 candidates a day, which was the reason for a coordinated exams.

At the Digital Bridge Institute, a correspondent, who visited the centre reports that the exercise was conducted smoothly.

There was tight security from the gate and candidates were thoroughly searched to ensure they did not go in with any prohibited items.

Civil defence personnel were also on ground to ensure adequate security during the conduct of the examination.

An official of the institute, who spoke with a correspondent, on condition of anonymity, said three sessions comprising of 250 candidates per session were writing the examination each day at the centre ‎.

He said the first session started a few minutes past 7 a.m. and each session would last for two hours.

Some candidates, who spoke with newsmen said the exercise was smooth and they did not have any problems.