The Amanyanabo of Abonnema, HM King Sir (Barr) Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel II, Owukori IX, has reacted to recent statements from different quarters including the media that Abonnema was embroiled in chieftaincy/kingship crisis, describing it as a misrepresentation of the facts on ground.

The Monarch made the clarification on Saturday while speaking with newsmen at his palace in Abonnema.

“Let me state it categorically that there is no chieftaincy crisis or kingship tussle in Abonnema.

“I am the Amanyanabo of Abonnema and nobody is challenging that fact, neither am I aware of any chieftaincy stool under contention. Where then is the chieftaincy crisis arising from?”, he queried.

King Bob-Manuel stated that it was wrong for anybody to refer as chieftaincy crisis or kingship tussle the activities of some “erring” chiefs in the community, insisting that there was no chieftaincy crisis in Abonnema.

He explained that it was an internal administrative matter concerning the age-long customs and norms of Abonnema which had been in operation since the community was founded in 1882, adding that the Abonnema Council of Chiefs and the good people of Abonnema were trying to resolve the issues raised.

The Amanyanabo however declined to make further comments as he said the matter is still in court, adding that all the parties and people of Nyemoni (Abonnema) want peace and are talking to each other now with a view to resolving the issues.

The first class traditional ruler commended the Rivers State Government led by Chief (Barr) Nyesom Wike and the entire people of Abonnema for standing on the path of truth and justice, assuring that he would continue to give purposeful leadership to Abonnema.

The Amanyanabo of Abonnema also commended the efforts of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in maintaining peace and security in Abonnema and all parts of the state, as well as his respect for traditional institution.