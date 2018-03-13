Jigawa State government has introduced competition among the 14 councils benefiting from Sanitation Hygiene Water in Nigeria, SHÀWN, projects for an award of Open Defecation Free, ODF.

The Managing Director of Rural and Urban Water Supply, Labaran Adamu, who disclosed this in Dutse, said any local government that comes first in ODF will be considered as winner, stressing that the gesture was aimed at enhancing environmental health condition of their locality.

The state government, according to the Managing Director, has constructed a lot of public conveniences at motor parks, markets and other public places, calling on private developers to compliment government’s efforts.

Labaran informed that the team tasked with the responsibility will make random sampling in each local government and access the level of compliance to environmental and personal hygiene, and then finally present its report to the committee.

He said the committee will mobilise the workers for a door-to-door campaign against open defecation, promoting personal hygiene in over 500 communities around the area.