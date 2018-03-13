The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to develop and strengthen human capital resources by institutionalising early childhood care and prompting girl-child education.

Malam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, made this known in Abuja on Monday at the 2018 Commonwealth Day with the theme, “Towards a Common Future.”

Adamu said Nigeria would continue to partner with other Commonwealth states to address the scourge of terrorism and other global challenges including poverty, environmental degradation, climate change and communal conflicts.

According to him, we shall continue to provide equitable and inclusive access to quality education at all levels, promoting technical and vocational education and training and eliminating the out-of-school children cancer.

“Through its scholarship scheme, the Commonwealth is expanding opportunities, creating networks and linkages and assisting disadvantaged groups and fostering integration and cementing bonds of friendship.

“Nigeria is a grateful beneficiary and will continue to play an active and leading role in all Commonwealth organs and institutions.”

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to join hands to create a prosperous, united and corruption-free Nigeria where peace, harmony and justice reign.

Earlier, Mr. Solomon Dalung, the Minister of Youth and Sport Development, urged the Federal Government to invest heavily in the education sector.

Dalung said that unity of the country would remain a mere dream unless there was platform to engage the youths.

He said there was the need to resuscitate school sports to further strengthen national integration and build bridges and fences across the country.

He added that the government should consider bringing sports activities to unity schools as it would raise leaders of common consensus.

In her message, the Queen and Head of the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II, said shared inheritances helped the Commonwealth to overcome their differences.

The Queen message was read by Mrs. Justina Ibe, Director, Education Support Services, Ministry of Education.

She added that the diversity of member states was a cause for celebration rather than division.

Commonwealth Day is mostly celebrated every Second Monday in the Month of March by 53-nation members across the world.

The nations cut across countries in Africa, Asia, Americas, Europe and the Pacific.